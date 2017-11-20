Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)

Roman Reigns defeated The Miz in the main event of tonight's RAW from Houston to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.This is Reigns' first run with the WWE Intercontinental Title. Miz won the title back at the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view with a win over Dean Ambrose.Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change: