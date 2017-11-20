LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 11:11:35 PM
Roman Reigns defeated The Miz in the main event of tonight's RAW from Houston to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

This is Reigns' first run with the WWE Intercontinental Title. Miz won the title back at the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view with a win over Dean Ambrose.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

























Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return

  • Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto

  • What Happened After RAW, Comments from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Asuka

  • Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)

  • Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches

  • Braun Strowman Match for Tonight's RAW, Batista Talks Donald Trump (Video), Charlotte Flair

  • Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock

  • Tamina Snuka on Facing Off with Nia Jax, Kevin Owens - WWE 365 Clip, WWE Network

  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens React to Survivor Series, WWE - Kay Jewelers Ad, WWE Top 10



    		•