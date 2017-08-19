Big Title Change at WWE NXT Takeover, Former ROH Champion Debuts to Close the Show (Video, Photos)

Drew McIntyre became the new WWE NXT Champion after defeating Bobby Roode in the main event of tonight's NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event at the Barclays Center.McIntyre held the FCW Heavyweight Title several years ago but this is his first run with the NXT Title. Roode won the title back in January at "Takeover: San Antonio" by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.The post-match segment saw Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and the debuting Adam Cole attack Drew. They destroyed him and left him laying to close the show. We noted before that Fish and O'Reilly reunited earlier in the night to attack new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY and The Authors of Pain. It looks like the former ROH champions have formed their own stable in NXT now.