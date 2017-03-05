Big Title Change at WWE Fastlane Tonight, WrestleMania 33 Title Match Note (Photos, Video)

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion at tonight's Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee.The match lasted just a few seconds as WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho appeared on the stage to distract his former best friend, which allowed Goldberg to nail a spear and the Jackhammer for the quick win.This is Goldberg's first run with the WWE Universal Title. Owens won the title back on August 29th, 2016 in a Fatal 4 Way after the title was vacated by Finn Balor due to injury.Goldberg will now defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 next month in Orlando.Below are photos and videos from tonight's Fastlane main event:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here