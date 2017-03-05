LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Big Title Change at WWE Fastlane Tonight, WrestleMania 33 Title Match Note (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2017 - 11:19:50 PM
Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion at tonight's Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee.

The match lasted just a few seconds as WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho appeared on the stage to distract his former best friend, which allowed Goldberg to nail a spear and the Jackhammer for the quick win.

This is Goldberg's first run with the WWE Universal Title. Owens won the title back on August 29th, 2016 in a Fatal 4 Way after the title was vacated by Finn Balor due to injury.

Goldberg will now defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 next month in Orlando.

