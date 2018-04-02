LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Big Show on Mark Henry (Video), Finn Balor's New Merch to Benefit GLAAD, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 4:50:13 PM
- Below is new video of Big Show talking about how he will induct Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Show says he's honored and privileged to induct Henry, someone who he has gone up & down the road with. Show goes on and says he can't think of anyone who is more deserving than Henry and he can't wait to induct his friend.



- WWE stock was down 3.00% today, closing at $34.94 per share. Today's high was $36.32 and the low was $34.89.

- As seen below, Finn Balor revealed on Twitter today that WWE Shop will be donating a portion of sales of his new "Balor Club For Everyone" t-shirt to the GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) organization. The shirt is currently going for $27.99. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.





