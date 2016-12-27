LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Big Show Training for Shaq Match (Photo), Fans on Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2016 - 10:23:08 AM
- Xavier Woods unboxes Marvel's Collector Corps X-Men Box in this new "UpUpDownDown" video:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see try and stop Braun Strowman - Seth Rollins, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Big Show, John Cena, Batista or WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. As of this writing, 28% went with Lesnar while 25% voted for Goldberg, 12% for Taker, 10% for Reigns and 10% for Batista.

- Big Show tweeted the following today as he prepares to face NBA Legend Shaq at WrestleMania 33:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

