- Cathy Kelley looks at tonight's WWE SmackDown from Seattle in this new video. As noted, the show will feature a Survivor Series announcement from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn in the opener and more:
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 11:50:01 AM
- WWE stock was down 0.22% today, closing at $22.54 per share. Today's high was $22.71 and the low was $22.48.
- We noted before that Big Show returned to the gym this past week after having hip surgery last month. Show posted this video today as he works towards making his comeback:
Big Show Status Update (Video), Cathy Kelley on Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock
