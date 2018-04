Big Show Hooks NOLA Cab Driver Up (Video), Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania 34, More

EVERY EPIC MATCH will blow you away at #NXTTakeOver: New Orleans, streaming LIVE THIS SATURDAY ay 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/IaJk2SYuGz — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2018

.@WWE is celebrating National Taxi Cab Appreciation Day today in New Orleans. We’re kicking off @WrestleMania week the right way...with a #ThankYou! 🚕🚕 pic.twitter.com/8eP29yMLaS — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 3, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW champion is most likely to retain their title at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. As of this writing, 32% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor while 25% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, 25% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and the rest voted for RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and his mystery partner.- Below is a new promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event:- WrestleMania 34 Week continues in New Orleans today as WWE celebrates National Taxi Cab Appreciation Day. Below is video of Big Show hooking a driver up: