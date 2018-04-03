LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Big Show Hooks NOLA Cab Driver Up (Video), Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania 34, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 2:31:38 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW champion is most likely to retain their title at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. As of this writing, 32% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor while 25% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, 25% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and the rest voted for RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and his mystery partner.

- Below is a new promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event:




- WrestleMania 34 Week continues in New Orleans today as WWE celebrates National Taxi Cab Appreciation Day. Below is video of Big Show hooking a driver up:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • WWE Mixed Match Challenge Winners Revealed, Live Viewership Update (Videos)

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before WrestleMania 34?

  • Change for Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Crash Live Event (Video), More

  • Jeff Jarrett Backstage at SmackDown (Videos), RAW Social Media Score, Asuka vs. Charlotte

  • Video: Triple H Reveals the New WWE NXT North American Title

  • The Miz In Snickers Ad, WWE Looks at Asuka's Streak, WWE 205 Live, Finn Balor

  • Big Show Hooks NOLA Cab Driver Up (Video), Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania 34, More

  • Brian Kendrick Update, Paige Pranks Absolution (Video), WWE NXT Road Trip Events, Dolph Ziggler

  • Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Language Barrier, Daniel Bryan, Facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania

  • WWE on John Cena vs. The Undertaker, Seth Rollins Hypes WrestleMania, Goldust on Matt Hardy



    		•