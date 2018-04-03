Posted in: WWE Big Show Hooks NOLA Cab Driver Up (Video), Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania 34, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 2:31:38 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW champion is most likely to retain their title at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. As of this writing, 32% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor while 25% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, 25% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and the rest voted for RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and his mystery partner.
- Below is a new promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event: