LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Big Show Health Updates (Video), Pete Dunne vs. Former UFC Fighter, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2018 - 4:40:27 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown:



- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will face former UFC fighter and indie standout Matt Riddle on February 23rd for the Fight Club: Pro organization in the UK. Visit FightClubPro.bigcartel.com for tickets and more details. This will be a rematch from their first match together, which took place in April 2017 for the IPW:UK promotion. Riddle won that match by submission.

- Below is new video of Big Show checking in with fans. The WWE veteran underwent hip surgery back on September 29th. Show notes that he's currently at 390 pounds and teases that he will return to action for WWE soon. Show appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and revealed that the surgery went well but he suffered an infection and got sick a few weeks after the operation. Show noted that things are "touch and go" for the next 6-8 months but he's back in the gym feeling right and has dropped 27 pounds since January 2nd.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for Episode with Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Main Event

  • Big Show Health Updates (Video), Pete Dunne vs. Former UFC Fighter, SmackDown Top 10

  • John Cena Writes Kids Book (Photo), WWE NXT Update for Tonight, Rare Sid Indie Video

  • WWE on American Rugby Star at the PC, WWE Stars on SmackDown Rankings, Second Chance Promo

  • Backstage News on the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, WWE Star Calls Out NHL Players, The Bellas

  • John Cena Superfans Wanted, Kalisto & Lince Dorado on the Same Page (Video), Fans on Kurt Angle

  • Jason Jordan's Replacement Revealed, Natalya Says She Feels Disrespected, Roderick Strong

  • New Storyline for Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, Fans on Daniel Bryan, WWE MMC

  • Backstage News on Big Changes to WWE 205 Live, Triple H Running the Show, Vince McMahon, More

  • Possible WWE Fastlane Match, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Mark Andrews - WWE 205 Live



    		•