Big Show Continues Injury Angle (Photo), Paige's Birthday, Bella Brains Video
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 5:16:50 PM
- Below is the "anatomy edition" of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins:



- Paige turns 25 years old today.

- As noted, WWE did an injury angle on this week's RAW that saw Big Show suffer a hand injury before his SummerSlam match with Big Cass on Sunday. Show tweeted the following today, continuing the angle. As noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match at SummerSlam.




