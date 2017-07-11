Who would have thought that TJ would be celebrating his birthday in San Antonio of all places, where he last wrestled. Such a strange coincidence but it's great to be back in San Antonio and I couldn't be more proud of TJ for being so strong through whatever life throws at him. TJ's example constantly reminds me that nothing can stop us from living life how we want to live it! (And that's a whole lot of stubbornness, too! 😜) xoxoxox #HappyBirthdayTysonKidd 🎂🎂🎂

A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:29am PDT