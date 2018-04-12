LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Big Name to Replace Rusev In Casket Match with The Undertaker at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event
By Marc Middleton
Apr 12, 2018 - 3:45:45 PM
WWE just announced that Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air on the WWE Network. Jericho was previously announced for the 50-Man Rumble match that is taking place that night.

The storyline is that Lana refuses to let Rusev compete in a Casket Match. She made this tweet shortly before WWE announced the change:




Below is the updated card for the Greatest Royal Rumble event:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match
TBA vs. Jinder Mahal

50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA

Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Chris Jericho

John Cena vs. Triple H

