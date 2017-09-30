





Big Name Actor Offered Role to Portray Vince McMahon in a Movie?

Sep 30, 2017 - 11:41:42 PM



By Tito Jackson Sep 30, 2017 - 11:41:42 PM Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated 3 times for Academy Awards and has starred in many popular films (Hangovers, Guardians of the Galaxy, American Sniper, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, Limitless, and he was even in Wedding Crashers), is being considered for a new movie called Pandemonium which is a biopic about WWE President/CEO and Board Chairman Vince McMahon's life. WWE Studios, who is now overseeing the film, reportedly made an offer to Cooper several weeks ago to star in this film. No word yet if Cooper has any interest in this role.



Pandemonium has had a script since 2015 and was shopped around to various studios... However, once WWE Studios became involved, it has been expected that the script was heavily edited since due to the McMahon family potentially being upset with how Vince was portrayed at times.



