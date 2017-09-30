|
|
|
|
- Today, it was reportedly leaked that A-List actor Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated 3 times for Academy Awards and has starred in many popular films (Hangovers, Guardians of the Galaxy, American Sniper, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, Limitless, and he was even in Wedding Crashers), is being considered for a new movie called Pandemonium which is a biopic about WWE President/CEO and Board Chairman Vince McMahon's life. WWE Studios, who is now overseeing the film, reportedly made an offer to Cooper several weeks ago to star in this film. No word yet if Cooper has any interest in this role.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Big Name Actor Offered Role to Portray Vince McMahon in a Movie?
By Tito Jackson
Sep 30, 2017 - 11:41:42 PM
Pandemonium has had a script since 2015 and was shopped around to various studios... However, once WWE Studios became involved, it has been expected that the script was heavily edited since due to the McMahon family potentially being upset with how Vince was portrayed at times.
CREDIT: PWInsider.com
|
|
Big Name Actor Offered Role to Portray Vince McMahon in a Movie?
Monday Night RAW (9/25) and Smackdown Live (9/26) YouTube Viewership Numbers - What Drew Online This Week?
Michael Cole to Miss Monday's WWE RAW
Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode on E!
Jack Swagger on Possibly Working with Bellator, Big Props for Cesaro, Working the Indies
Kane on a Possible WWE Return, Being Happy with Braun Strowman, Politics, More
WWE Game Night Returns (Video), More from Goldust on Fans and the Product, Starrcade Tickets
WWE on a Possible Starrcade Match, Santino Marella on Cesaro, Seth Rollins - UUDD
John Cena on Roman Reigns (Video), Goldust Responds to Bray Wyatt Criticism, Total Bellas
Why WWE Sent a Legal Letter to The Young Bucks This Week, More on the RAW "Invasion" Skit