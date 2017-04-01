Big Milestone for The Fink Today, Seth Rollins Meets Fans at Axxess (Video), DDP Photos

Today I celebrate my 37th year of full time employment with WWE! I'm so fortunate to have enjoyed this run with such a great company! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) April 1, 2017

- Below is a new Seth Rollins WrestleMania 33 Diary entry with The Architect talking about how he's received support from fans at Axxess this week. Rollins says it's a very humbling experience but it's cool to see the fans.- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel is celebrating 37 years of full-time employment with the company today. He tweeted the following on the milestone:- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page hosted the "Susan G. Komen Project:OM" yoga event today at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. He was joined by Titus O'Neil, Natalya, Dana Warrior and Maria Menounos. Below are photos from the event:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here