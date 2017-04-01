LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Big Milestone for The Fink Today, Seth Rollins Meets Fans at Axxess (Video), DDP Photos
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 3:36:52 PM
- Below is a new Seth Rollins WrestleMania 33 Diary entry with The Architect talking about how he's received support from fans at Axxess this week. Rollins says it's a very humbling experience but it's cool to see the fans.



- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel is celebrating 37 years of full-time employment with the company today. He tweeted the following on the milestone:




- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page hosted the "Susan G. Komen Project:OM" yoga event today at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. He was joined by Titus O'Neil, Natalya, Dana Warrior and Maria Menounos. Below are photos from the event:













