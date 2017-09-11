|
Posted in:
WWE
Big Match for Braun Strowman, MizTV Segment and More Announced for Tonight's RAW (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 2:15:10 PM
WWE has announced John Cena vs. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan for tonight's RAW from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Cathy Kelley confirmed the matches in the video above.
Cathy also announced that Enzo Amore will be on MizTV tonight with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Enzo will discuss his WWE No Mercy match against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on tonight's RAW to respond to Braun's steel cage match win over Big Show from last week. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.
