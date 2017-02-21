LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Big Match and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 11:46:01 PM
As noted, tonight's battle royal on SmackDown to crown a new #1 contender for WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 ended in a draw as Luke Harper and AJ Styles were eliminated at the same time. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on Talking Smack that Harper vs. Styles will take place on next week's SmackDown with the winner facing Wyatt in Orlando.

It was also announced on Talking Smack that John Cena will appear on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse on next Tuesday's SmackDown episode. This comes after Maryse attacked Nikki Bella on this week's SmackDown, and The Miz tangled with Cena in the 10-man battle royal. As noted, Cena is expected to team with Nikki against Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

