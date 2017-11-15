|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC, which was the final show before Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, saw the RAW roster finally get revenge on the SmackDown roster for the recent "Under Siege" attacks.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Big Invasion Angle Ends Tonight's Survivor Series Go-Home Edition of SmackDown (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 10:54:49 PM
The big brawl started when The Shield interfered in the SmackDown main event, which saw The New Day take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This led to Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and other red brand Superstars destroying blue brand Superstars, including Team Captain Shane McMahon. SmackDown went off the air with Team RAW standing tall while Team SmackDown struggled to recover.
You can check out the current Survivor Series card for Sunday at this link.
Below are photos, videos and Twitter reactions from tonight's big angle:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Big Invasion Angle Ends Tonight's Survivor Series Go-Home Edition of SmackDown (Photos, Video)
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card Coming Out of Tonight's SmackDown
Title Change on Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Charlotte (Photos, Video)
WWE to Announce Another Survivor Series Match?, Charlotte Dedicates Match, The Bellas
AJ Styles' WWE Title Win In Slow Motion, Cathy Kelley Hypes SmackDown, WWE Stock
WWE RAW Viewership Back Over 3 Million for Survivor Series Go-Home Episode
New WWE 2K18 DLC Pack Released (Video), Nikki Bella Photos, Naomi Total Divas Clip
Baron Corbin - Sin Cara Twitter Exchange, WWE NXT DVD Notes, RAW Top 10
WWE NXT - Center Stage Update, AJ Styles In Mattel Commercial (Video), Charlotte Flair
Carmella - Big Cass Total Divas Video, The Hardys DVD Note, Natalya on Tonight's Match