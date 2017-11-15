Big Invasion Angle Ends Tonight's Survivor Series Go-Home Edition of SmackDown (Photos, Video)

Welp I guess I'm rooting for #TeamRaw because Smackdown doesn't exist anymore — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 15, 2017

Pretty happy with how my debut on #SmackdownLive went — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 15, 2017

Everyone wants to do street ish until the real thugs show up. #UNDERSIEGE #RAW #SmackEDDown — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) November 15, 2017

Raw can go suck a lemon. — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 15, 2017

See you Sunday ... #Raw #SurvivorSeries A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Tonight's WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC, which was the final show before Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, saw the RAW roster finally get revenge on the SmackDown roster for the recent "Under Siege" attacks.The big brawl started when The Shield interfered in the SmackDown main event, which saw The New Day take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This led to Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and other red brand Superstars destroying blue brand Superstars, including Team Captain Shane McMahon. SmackDown went off the air with Team RAW standing tall while Team SmackDown struggled to recover.You can check out the current Survivor Series card for Sunday at this link Below are photos, videos and Twitter reactions from tonight's big angle: