Posted in: WWE Big Increase for This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Battle Royal Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 4:37:16 PM
Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman winning a tag team battle royal as the main event, drew 3.352 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.099 million viewers and is the best viewership since the post-Royal Rumble episode in late January. This week's show featured advertised appearances by Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but they did not appear.
For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.351 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.302 million), the second hour drew 3.429 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.267 million) and the final hour drew 3.275 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.729 million).
RAW was #1 for the night in viewership this week. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the sixth week in a row.
Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25) January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode) February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers March 19th Episode:
2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers 2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode