Big Heel Turn In the Main Event of WWE Hell In a Cell (Photos)

The main event of the 2017 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Kevin Owens defeat SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after an assist from Sami Zayn, who apparently has turned heel.
By Marc Middleton
Oct 9, 2017 - 12:16:18 AM
The turn came when Shane was leaping from the top of the Cell to put Owens through an announce table. Sami came out of nowhere and pulled Owens to safety, causing Shane to crash through the table. Sami then pulled Owens on top of Shane, pulled a referee down to the floor and instructed him to count the pin.
Below are photos and videos from the main event, which ran until around 11:30pm EST:
