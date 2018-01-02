Big Handicap Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participants, Updated Card

|
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's show that WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 10:13:17 PM
SmackDown also saw new Superstars confirmed for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches - Baron Corbin, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.
Below is the updated Rumble card coming out of SmackDown:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
