LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Big E and Booker T Celebrating, Street Talk Returns (Video), John Cena & Make-A-Wish
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2018 - 10:36:14 AM
- Below is the latest episode of Street Talk with WWE NXT Superstars The Street Profits. This edition features Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins interviewing "fans" for predictions in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic:



- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turns 53 years old today while Big E turns 32, Emma turns 29, Davey Richards turns 35 and former WCW star Scotty Riggs turns 47.

- John Cena tweeted the following after a big Make-A-Wish event on Wednesday:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • Braun Strowman Pulled from Match with The Miz Due to WrestleMania 34 Main Event Concern?

  • Road Dogg Talks Jeff Jarrett's Influence on WWE Stars, "Be My Baby Tonight" Popularity, More

  • Ronda Rousey Being Put with Paul Heyman?, Backstage Notes on Paul Heyman's Status

  • Bayley on a Possible Sasha Banks Feud, NFL Player to Ring Announce at WWE NXT Event, Brie Bella

  • Big E and Booker T Celebrating, Street Talk Returns (Video), John Cena & Make-A-Wish

  • WWE Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania 34 To Be a Fatal 5 Way?

  • How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership with John Cena's Return?

  • Backstage Notes on Rey Mysterio's Negotiations for a WWE Return and WrestleMania 34 Match

  • Jeff Hardy Returning for WrestleMania 34?, Speculation on His WWE Future

  • Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10



    		•