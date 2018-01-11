|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
Big Drop In Viewership for This Week's Total Divas Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 4:49:02 PM
Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 516,000 viewers and ranked #46 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is down from last week's episode, which drew 684,000 viewers and ranked #25 for the night. Last week's viewership was the best since episode 10 of last season, which aired on January 25th, 2017.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:
Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5: 562,000 viewers
Episode 6: 517,000 viewers
Episode 7: 612,000 viewers
Episode 8: 684,000 viewers
Episode 9: 516,000 viewers
Episode 10:
Episode 11:
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:
|
|
