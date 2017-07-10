LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Big Cass on Possibly Facing Brock Lesnar (Video), Paul Heyman on Joe vs. Lesnar, Rougeau
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017 - 3:15:14 PM
- Below is video of Big Cass talking to Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg on RAW Talk after last night's win over Enzo Amore at WWE Great Balls of Fire. Regarding a potential shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Cass says it would be a tough task to go up against The Beast but if anyone can do it, it's him. Cass says he can handle The Beast, go toe-to-toe with him and beat him. Cass believes he will be the next WWE Universal Champion.



- Former WWE Superstar Raymond Rougeau worked his first commentary gig with the company since 2002 as he called last night's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view with Jean Brassard for the French language broadcast.

- Speaking of the WWE Universal Champion, Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Lesnar and his main event win over Samoa Joe at last night's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 7/10/17

  • Audio Released from Paige - Alberto El Patron Incident at Orlando Airport on Sunday

  • Awards Segment, Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for Tonight's WWE RAW

  • Paige Comments on Alberto El Patron's Domestic Incident at Orlando Airport

  • WWE GBOF Social Media Score, Sasha Banks Hashtags Promotions, WWE 2K18 Teasers

  • WWE on Kurt Angle - Dixie Carter, Battleground Flag Match Promo, Titus Worldwide

  • WWE on Roman Reigns and a Possible Title Shot, Mick Foley on Dixie Carter - WWE 24

  • Big Cass on Possibly Facing Brock Lesnar (Video), Paul Heyman on Joe vs. Lesnar, Rougeau

  • Sheamus Checked Out After WWE GBOF, Drew McIntyre on SAnitY, Birthdays

  • WWE 2K18 Video Game Confirmed for Nintendo Switch




    		•