Posted in: WWE
Big Cass Updates from RAW, Full Ronda Rousey - Dana Brooke Dark Segment Video, Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 10:30:00 AM
- As noted, WWE did a dark segment at this week's RAW in Dallas that saw Ronda Rousey destroy Dana Brooke. The crowd was for the live crowd only and aired before The Ultimate Deletion. WWE then aired dark segments with Elias, Braun Strowman and Kane for the live crowd while The Ultimate Deletion aired on the USA Network. WWE posted this video from Ronda's segment with Dana:



- Injured WWE RAW Superstar Big Cass was backstage at Monday's show in Dallas, according to PWInsider. We noted back in mid-February that Cass had been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and was said to be looking good, moving around without any assistance. Word going around at RAW was that Cass is in the final stages of being cleared and could return to the storylines on RAW soon.

Cass has been out of action since August 2017 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. It was said then that Cass would be out of action until around May, forcing him to miss WrestleMania 34 while WWE had a singles push planned for him. It sounds like Cass may be back before May based on talk at RAW this week.

- Sasha Banks took to Twitter after this week's RAW and tweeted the following as the tension between she and Bayley continued. Banks and Bayley lost to Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in tag team action due to an argument between the two.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

