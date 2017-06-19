Posted in: WWE Big Cass Turns on Enzo Amore In the Closing Segment of Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 19, 2017 - 11:50:38 PM
It was revealed in the closing segment of tonight's WWE RAW from Evansville, Indiana that Big Cass has been the one behind the recent attacks to partner Enzo Amore. RAW announcer Corey Graves revealed surveillance video that proved Cass faked his own attack last week. The segment ended with Cass admitting to attacking Enzo, then running him down with a heel promo. Cass called Enzo dead-weight and said he's the reason Cass has never held a title in WWE. Cass then dropped Enzo in the middle of the ring before leaving to end the show.
As seen below, the segment also featured RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as he questioned suspects Big Show and The Revival. It looks like we will get Enzo vs. Cass at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.