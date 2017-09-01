





Big Cage Match Announced by the WWE for Monday Night RAW

Sep 1, 2017



By Tito Jackson Sep 1, 2017 - 8:37:23 PM WWE's YouTube.com channel officially announced today that Monday Night RAW will feature CAGE Match between Big Show and Braun Strowman.



Big Show and Strowman have headlined two other episodes of RAW already this year with decent 3rd hour viewer numbers as a result for this big man match-up. As you may recall, one of their matches resulted in a No Contest when the ring collapsed following Strowman suplexing the Big Show.



RAW will also feature an Intercontinental Title match between the Miz (c) and Jeff Hardy. From the last episode of RAW, Jeff Hardy won the battle royal to earn the title shot.



Because of the Labor Day holiday, Ratings & Viewership numbers will be delayed by 1 day. The 9/4 RAW from Omaha will the last RAW until NFL's Monday Night Football begins on ESPN along with other season premieres on Network and Cable TV.



