Posted in: WWE
Noteworthy Betting Odds For Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules
By The Doc
Jun 3, 2017 - 1:31:20 PM


The composite of several sports books suggests that the betting odds for tomorrow night's Extreme Rules event heavily favor Samoa Joe to win the Fatal 5-Way #1 Contender Match for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship and Sheamus & Cesaro to win the Tag Team Championships. The Miz is currently a strong but not overwhelming (around 8 to 1) favorite over Dean Ambrose. Neville, Alexa Bliss, and the team of Sasha Banks and Rich Swann are slightly favored.



