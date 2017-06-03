

Noteworthy Betting Odds For Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules

Jun 3, 2017



Jun 3, 2017



The composite of several sports books suggests that the betting odds for tomorrow night's Extreme Rules event heavily favor Samoa Joe to win the Fatal 5-Way #1 Contender Match for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship and Sheamus & Cesaro to win the Tag Team Championships. The Miz is currently a strong but not overwhelming (around 8 to 1) favorite over Dean Ambrose. Neville, Alexa Bliss, and the team of Sasha Banks and Rich Swann are slightly favored.





(Doc's Notes - Samoa Joe is a favorite that will come as a surprise to many. With Finn Balor engaging with Paul Heyman in a recent segment, he was pegged by some pundits as the leading candidate to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire; Bray Wyatt emerged in recent weeks on TV as a close #2 alongside Seth Rollins. Joe vs. Lesnar has been a match that a lot of the LOP readers have shared their desire to see in the past and it would be intriguing on several levels, from how they might book the match to the opportunity it would present to the former NXT Champion to his place in the WWE hierarchy that Joe's victory would suggest. )



