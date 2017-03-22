LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Beth Phoenix on Natalya Inducting Her Into the WWE HOF, SmackDown Top 10, SummerSlam
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 5:43:32 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT:



- Another pre-sale code for the 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view Ticketmaster pre-sale is DOTCOM. The pre-sale ends Friday at 10pm EST and tickets officially go on sale Saturday at noon. SummerSlam will take place on August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- As noted, Natalya will induct her former "Pin-Up Strong" partner Beth Phoenix into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend later this month. Beth tweeted the following on Natalya doing the honors:




