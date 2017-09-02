|
- Updated on Darren Young being cleared by doctors to return and also the 9/1 Wichita, KS RAW Brand houseshow posted earlier. Darren Young was actually a participant in the Battle Royal to determine who wrestled the Miz for the Intercontinental Title later that night. Darren Young entered the Battle Royal but it was Jason Jordan who won the IC Title shot. It was the first time Young wrestled for the WWE since injuring his arm earlier this year.
Posted in:
WWE
Bella Twins in-ring Return Coming Soon?, Nikki Supports Daniel Bryan Comeback, Darren Young Update, More
By Tito Jackson
Sep 2, 2017 - 9:04:19 PM
- In an interview with Inside the Ropes that was performed just before WWE SummerSlam 2017, Nikki Bella said that she hopes herself and her twin sister Brie Bella will return together sometime during 2018, earlier if possible. Nikki noted two other things:
(1) Nikki's neck surgeon told her that she cannot be a full time wrestler any longer.
(2) Nikki would "love" to see her brother-in-law Daniel Bryan wrestle again. As you read from Brie Bella's interview, she was supportive of her husband's in-ring return as well.
- From 205 Live, cruiserweight wrestler Jack Gallagher received 4 stitches after his No Disqualification match with Brian Kendrick.
CREDIT: F4Online.com
