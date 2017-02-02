LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock's Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:00:16 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from The Rock's new Ford commercial we posted earlier, including Rock entering a -30 degree wind tunnel.



- WWE stock was up 0.10% on Wednesday, closing at $19.61 per share. The high was $19.96 and the low was $19.52.

- WWE Network has added a new "Celebrating Black History" Collection for this month. This was believed to be a re-upload of the 2016 Collection of the same name but this one does have new content.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following warning to the RAW women's division:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tyler Bate Talks WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), Mandy Rose Wins Dark Match, Fans on NXT

  • Segment for Next Week's WWE NXT, Corey Graves Tribute Airs, NXT Merchandise

  • Triple H on The Authors of Pain (Photo), Fans on John Cena Title Reigns, The Rock

  • WWE Holds Meeting Over Seth Rollins' Injury, WrestleMania 33 Note on Triple H, More

  • Ted DiBiase Jr. Wrestles a Match (Video), Fans on Flair vs. Cena, Wish Kids to WrestleMania 33

  • WWE Announcers at the Performance Center (Photo), Mick Foley on Seth Rollins, SmackDown

  • Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock's Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, John Cena on Resistance, Total Bellas - WWE Network

  • *UPDATED SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for February/March 2017

  • New Ford Commercial with The Rock, XFL 30 For 30 Trailer for Tonight, Tag Team Turmoil




    		•