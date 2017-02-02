|
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from The Rock's new Ford commercial we posted earlier, including Rock entering a -30 degree wind tunnel.
Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock's Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:00:16 AM
- WWE stock was up 0.10% on Wednesday, closing at $19.61 per share. The high was $19.96 and the low was $19.52.
- WWE Network has added a new "Celebrating Black History" Collection for this month. This was believed to be a re-upload of the 2016 Collection of the same name but this one does have new content.
- Nia Jax tweeted the following warning to the RAW women's division:
