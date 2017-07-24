LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Behind-The-Scenes Jinder Mahal Video from Battleground, Triple H Sends Title, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 24, 2017 - 7:24:29 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal from last night's Battleground pay-per-view, shot before and after his Punjabi Prison win over Randy Orton.



- WWE stock was up 2.64% today, closing at $21.77 per share. Today's high was $22.16 and the low was $21.24.

- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to Mexican soccer club Chivas (Club Deportivo Guadalajara) for their 12th Liga MX title:




