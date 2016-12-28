LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Becky Lynch Working on a Book?, WWE NXT Star Works RAW Live Event, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 2:28:38 PM
- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with new Turtle Beach Headphones in this "UpUpDownDown" video:



- For what it's worth, Becky Lynch stated on Twitter that she has a book of puns in the works.

- WWE NXT Superstar Liv Morgan made her main roster debut at last night's live event in St. Louis. She teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with Emmalina as special referee. Sasha tweeted the following on their team after the show:




