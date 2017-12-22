LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Becky Lynch Update, WWE Looks at Records Broken In 2017 (Video), WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 1:10:26 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at records broken in 2017 by Bill Goldberg, Asuka, Natalya, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Chris Jericho and Triple H:



- We noted before that a WWE Network Collection on the RAW 25th Anniversary will be added to the service in January. WWENetworkNews.com reports that WWE Network will also add a collection of the top 50 RAW moments on January 1st.

- It looks like Becky Lynch has wrapped her scenes for WWE Studios' "The Marine 6" movie that comes out some time next year. She tweeted the following after returning home to Ireland. As noted, WWE recently figured Becky into SmackDown creative plans for January. She wrote:




