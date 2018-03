Becky Lynch Talks Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Her Thoughts on Alexa Bliss

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda at this link . Below are highlights from the interview:She's what, two-time RAW Women's Champion? That's good. I guess I haven't seen her wrestle in a long time. So, that's an important part of being a Champion. But I thought the Women's Elimination Chamber match was brilliant.She's one of the most well-known women in WWE history and I think that when people think of the famous women of the past, they think of the Fabulous Moolah. That's why the Battle Royal is being named after her.