Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:
WWE
Becky Lynch Talks Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Her Thoughts on Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 11:46:05 AM
What do you think of Alexa Bliss and all that she's achieved on RAW after moving away from SmackDown Live?
She's what, two-time RAW Women's Champion? That's good. I guess I haven't seen her wrestle in a long time. So, that's an important part of being a Champion. But I thought the Women's Elimination Chamber match was brilliant.
What do you think of the Fabulous Moolah as a representative for the Women's Division in the Battle Royal?
She's one of the most well-known women in WWE history and I think that when people think of the famous women of the past, they think of the Fabulous Moolah. That's why the Battle Royal is being named after her.
