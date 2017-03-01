LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Becky Lynch Talks 2 of 3 Falls Match Win (Video), Fans on 205 Live, Carmella & James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 1:09:54 AM
- Becky Lynch appears in this Fallout video from last night's WWE SmackDown following her 2 of 3 Falls win over Mickie James. Becky says the win is amazing. She never had a problem with Mickie until she cost her the SmackDown Women's Title on more than one occasion. Becky says Mickie is one of the best women's wrestler and always was but Becky pinned her twice in one night. Becky says she did it her own way, with no tricks or manipulation. Becky says she will continue and her next goal is walking out of WrestleMania 33 with the title.



- As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:




- Carmella and James Ellsworth tweeted the following on next week's SmackDown match against John Cena and Nikki Bella:










