Becky Lynch Reveals How She Got Interested In Pro-Wrestling & Explains The Best Part About It

Jan 10, 2018



"Excitement. Whether you're a man or a woman, there's so much excitement. There's a story with everything and honestly, there's just nothing like WWE. There are characters that everyone can identify with and it evokes an emotional reaction no matter what." Ahead of next Monday's SmackDown Live! house show, the first-ever SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch, was interviewed by the Caller-Times of Corpus Christi, Texas where the live event will be held. Lynch went over how she got interested in professional wrestling, what the Corpus Christi crowd can expect from the women of SmackDown Live & more.Here are the highlights:Lynch On How She Got Into Wrestling:"You know, when I was young I failed P.E. class and I was kind of chubby but I was definitely a tomboy. I just knew I had to get it together and work on myself. But it wasn't until I was about 15 years old that I became interested in wrestling. My brother and I used to be so into it, we'd watch wrestling on TV every Saturday morning while eating Cocoa-Puffs. I loved it and we would play and wrestle each other."Becky's Favorite Part About Wrestling:"The fans definitely. It's so great to see their reaction and how much they enjoy and have fun at the shows. We love the fans. Being able to entertain them and seeing their reaction is my favorite."What The Corpus Christi Crowd Can Expect From The Women Of SmackDown Live:"Excitement. Whether you're a man or a woman, there's so much excitement. There's a story with everything and honestly, there's just nothing like WWE. There are characters that everyone can identify with and it evokes an emotional reaction no matter what."