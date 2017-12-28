Becky Lynch Returns to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Video)

|
Becky Lynch returned to the ring at last night's WWE live event in Detroit, teaming with Naomi for a loss to The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Ruby Riott was at ringside.
Becky has been away from SmackDown due to filming WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" movie with The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Becky was written off TV on the November 28th SmackDown episode when Ruby Riott, Morgan and Logan beat her down during a backstage segment that was their main roster debut.
No word yet on when The Marine 6 will be released but it will be some time in 2018. The Miz wrapped his scenes earlier this month and is currently in the Middle East visiting troops with Alicia Fox for the annual USO Happy Holidays tour. He should be back on RAW next week or the week after.
Below are a few shots from Becky's return in Detroit:
