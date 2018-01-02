Becky Lynch Returns on WWE SmackDown, Comments from Charlotte & Liv Morgan (Videos)

|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Becky Lynch return to action after being away to film WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" with The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Becky has been away since November when she was attacked by The Riott Squad making their debuts.
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 10:01:09 PM
Becky helped Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair beat down Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott after The Riott Squad defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka in six-woman action.
Below are videos from Becky's return along with Twitter comments from Liv and Charlotte:
