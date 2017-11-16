Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact
The first-ever SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, recently spoke with Bleacher Report. During the interview, the "Irish Lass-Kicker" spoke on a number of topics regarding her career in pro-wrestling. During the interview, Lynch was asked why she has never been a part of the E! Network series; "Total Divas". Lynch simply stated that she wants to keep a line drawn between people knowing "Becky Lynch" and people knowing Rebecca Quinn.
Becky Lynch On Why She Is Not Part Of The "Total Divas" Cast
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 7:44:27 PM
Check it out:
Lynch: "It's not something I ever wanted for myself. It's a great opportunity for the women, but I never envisioned myself in that role and there's a certain mystique about myself that I'd like to keep. I don't want to give out too much of Rebecca Quinn."
