Posted in: WWE
Becky Lynch On Why She Is Not Part Of The "Total Divas" Cast
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 7:44:27 PM
The first-ever SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, recently spoke with Bleacher Report. During the interview, the "Irish Lass-Kicker" spoke on a number of topics regarding her career in pro-wrestling. During the interview, Lynch was asked why she has never been a part of the E! Network series; "Total Divas". Lynch simply stated that she wants to keep a line drawn between people knowing "Becky Lynch" and people knowing Rebecca Quinn.

Check it out:

Lynch: "It's not something I ever wanted for myself. It's a great opportunity for the women, but I never envisioned myself in that role and there's a certain mystique about myself that I'd like to keep. I don't want to give out too much of Rebecca Quinn."

