Becky Lynch - Cyborg Twitter Update, Simon Gotch Shoots (Video), The New Day on SummerSlam

When the worlds of #MMA and @WWE collide... you get clashes of EPIC proportions! https://t.co/CGy0LsynGm — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2017

Pipe down. Nobodies hiding nothing. I'll be there. Can't say the same for you https://t.co/5LZLpirB4I — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 6, 2017

- Below is a trailer for RF Videos' new shoot interview with former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch, who is now using the name Simon Grimm on the indies. The former Vaudevillian discusses his WWE departure, Aiden English's reaction, issues with Sin Cara, working for Vince McMahon & Triple H, his time in WWE NXT and more.- As noted, The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day is now official for the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below is video of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E reacting to the announcement over the weekend:- We've noted how there's speculation on Becky Lynch possibly facing UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view after recent back & forth between the two on social media, which included a tweet from Cyborg to Triple H on the same weekend she won her title at UFC 214. The drama between the two continues with these new tweets this week: