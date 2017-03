Bayley on Proving Herself at WrestleMania (Video), Enzo Amore Stolen From, Main Event

I had a pair of @adidas Zebra Yeezy's stolen out of my checked luggage w/ @AmericanAir flight #4735 PHILLY to Montreal! — Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) March 27, 2017

- As noted, the Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 33 will now see Bayley defend against Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax under Elimination Match rules. This week's RAW saw Bayley and Sasha defeat Nia and Charlotte but the segment ended with Nia standing over her opponents with the title. In the Fallout video below, Bayley gives Nia props and says she's the most dominant force the division seen in a while but she's not unbeatable. Bayley talks about being prepared for the Triple Threat with Sasha and Charlotte but Nia is now the Wild Card. Bayley goes on and says WrestleMania meant a lot to her but she's going to prove to everyone that she is deserving of the title, which she also needs to prove to herself.- WWE taped the following matches last night in Philadelphia for this week's Main Event episode:* Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox* Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese- Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he had a custom pair of Adidas Yeezy sneakers stolen out of his checked luggage on a flight to Montreal over the weekend.