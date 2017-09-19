LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Bayley on Her Shoulder (Video), Braun Strowman on Attacking Enzo Amore, Renee Young's Birthday
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 3:34:36 AM
- Below is video of Bayley talking to Mike Rome after returning to WWE RAW in her hometown of San Jose, California last night. As noted, Bayley has been added to the RAW Women's Title match at No Mercy to make it Bayley vs. Emma vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. champion Alexa Bliss. Bayley noted that she had friends and family in attendance but they didn't know about the return.

Regarding her shoulder and how it's doing, she says it feels great after what happened and getting to take out Bliss made it even better. Bayley says she could not feel better and is ready to go mentally & physically. She talks about being added to the match at No Mercy and says she's more focused & more determined. Bayley says she's had time to do a lot of thinking, and a lot of missing everything, so she's going to show the other girls how much she's improved, how her mind works differently and how much she's learned from being away.



- WWE interviewer Renee Young turns 32 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco turns 71 and former WWE Superstar Eva Marie turns 33.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following on destroying Enzo Amore with the sneak attack on last night's RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Bayley on Her Shoulder (Video), Braun Strowman on Attacking Enzo Amore, Renee Young's Birthday

  • What Happened After RAW (Video), New RAW Teaser for Asuka, Emma on the WWE No Mercy Change

  • WWE 205 Live Face Off Set for Tonight, Chris Jericho - WWE Story Time Video, Bayley

  • Nikki Bella - DWTS Notes, Goldust Wrestles as Dustin Rhodes, Alexa Bliss on Bayley

  • WWE on Paige Training, Triple H on WWN Live - Norman Smiley, Sheamus, Total Bellas

  • AJ Styles Mask Video, Maryse Taking Time Off?, Bobby Heenan - RAW, SmackDown Promo

  • Paige Comments on WWE PC Visit, Shayna Baszler - Kairi Sane Behind-The-Scenes, Main Event

  • Paige Training for Return to Action for WWE, Jinder Mahal Banged Up? (Photos), More

  • Sheamus on Being In America 10 Years, Kairi Sane Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Stock

  • New Title Match Added to WWE No Mercy, Updated Card for Sunday's Pay-Per-View



    		•