Posted in: WWE
Bayley and Others Film at RAW (Photo), The Usos Win Dark Match, Luke Harper Games
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2018 - 4:11:15 PM
- Luke Harper dominates Gang Beasts in this new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring Konnor, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa:



- The dark match before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown tapings in Phoenix saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Rusev and Aiden English.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was backstage at RAW to film material for future WWE projects, including the "Unreleased Matches" DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage that comes out later this year. Bayley tweeted the following and revealed that she filmed a segment for the Savage DVD. It looks like Corey Graves and Sean Mooney will be hosting.




  Bayley and Others Film at RAW (Photo), The Usos Win Dark Match, Luke Harper Games

