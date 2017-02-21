LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Bayley Title Shoot Video, WWE NXT Triple Threat Promo, Ivan Koloff Graphic, Fans on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 1:14:35 PM
- This Fallout video from RAW features RAW Women's Champion Bayley in her first shoot with the gold. As noted, it's been announced that Charlotte Flair will get her rematch from Bayley at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.



- A Triple Threat will take place on this week's WWE NXT episode with the winner earning a shot at NXT Women's Champion Asuka. The participants are Ember Moon, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. Below is a promo for the match:




- As seen below, 51% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE RAW a thumbs up with over 2600 votes:




- As noted, WWE opened last night's RAW with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away last Thursday at 79. They also aired a video tribute for Steele during RAW. They also displayed this graphic in memory of "The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff later in the show. Koloff passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday.




