Posted in: WWE
Bayley Pulled from WWE SummerSlam Title Match
By Marc Middleton
Aug 7, 2017 - 4:30:51 PM
WWE has confirmed that Bayley will not be able to work the SummerSlam match against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss due to the separated shoulder injury suffered last Monday during the match with Nia Jax.

An update on Bayley's condition plus an update on her SummerSlam replacement should be announced on tonight's RAW.

Mike Rome gives the update on Bayley going into RAW with this new video:




