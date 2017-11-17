Posted in: WWE Bayley Hangs Out Backstage At An NXT House Show & Predicts The Winner Of The Fatal 4-Way NXT Women's Title Match At TakeOver: War Games
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 12:54:41 AM
Former NXT Women's Champion Bayley hung out backstage last night at the NXT house show in Austin, Texas. Bayley took photos with NXT producer Shawn Michaels, NXT star Kairi Sane and also shared her thoughts on who she thinks will become the sixth woman ever to hold the prestigious NXT Women's Championship.