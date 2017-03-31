LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Bayley Does WWE Impersonations (Video), WWE Stars Host Special Olympics Game, Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 12:00:00 AM
- Below is another WrestleMania 33 Diary video entry with RAW Women's Champion Bayley in Orlando this week. She does impersonations of Randy Savage, The Undertaker, The Rock, Ric Flair, John Cena, Booker T, Vince McMahon and others.



- WWE stock was up 0.18% on Thursday, closing at $22.74 per share. The high was $22.51 and the low was $22.11.

- WWE Community hosted a Special Olympics unified event on Thursday at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, FL, featuring Special Olympics Florida athletes. Big Show, AJ Styles, Dana Brooke, Mark Henry and Dana Warrior served as honorary coaches while Greg Hamilton and WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel served as announcers for the basketball game. Below are photos from the event:













