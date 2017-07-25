LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Battleground Rematch at SmackDown?, WWE RAW Top 10, Goldust on Finn Balor
By Marc Middleton
Jul 25, 2017 - 4:11:59 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Washington, DC:



- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in a WWE Battleground rematch was being planned for tonight's SmackDown episode, according to PWInsider. As noted, tonight's SmackDown will feature the fallout from Battleground but no matches have been confirmed.

- We noted before how Goldust teased his next Shattered Dreams Production in a post-RAW Fallout video now that the feud with R-Truth is finished. The WWE veteran tweeted the following today on a potential Demon vs. Goldust feud with Finn Balor:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned on Tonight's SmackDown (Photos, Video)

  • Big Main Event on Next Week's SmackDown to Determine WWE SummerSlam Opponent for Jinder Mahal

  • Chris Jericho Makes His Return on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Video, Photos)

  • More on Plans for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Steve Austin Films Show (Photo), Aiden English

  • Milestone for WWE RAW Superstar, Nikki Bella on SummerSlam Rumors (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miztourage In the Main Event

  • Battleground Rematch at SmackDown?, WWE RAW Top 10, Goldust on Finn Balor

  • WWE RAW Social Score, James Ellsworth Milestone, Corey Graves on Working Commentary

  • Finn Balor Comments on Bray Wyatt (Video), Fans on Next Week's Triple Threat, WWE - SO

  • The Rock on Nia Jax's WWE Progress, Bayley Post-RAW Promo, Wale - Corey Graves




    		•