LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Battle Royal on Next Week's SmackDown, New Promo for John Cena's Return, Zack Ryder Reacts
By Marc Middleton
Jun 28, 2017 - 12:22:57 AM
- Below is a new promo for free agent John Cena's return to TV on next week's SmackDown from Phoenix:




- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has announced an Independence Day Battle Royal for next Tuesday's July 4th edition of SmackDown. The winner will go on to face WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view. We will keep you updated on battle royal participants but it looks like AJ Styles is in.

- As noted, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is now official for Battleground after The Hype Bros failed to become new #1 contenders on tonight's SmackDown. Zack Ryder tweeted the following on the loss:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big WWE NXT Main Event Tonight, Thea Trinidad on Signing with WWE, Rocker Talks DDP Yoga

  • Carmella on Winning MITB Again (Video), Fans on Next Week's Rap Off, Kevin Owens

  • What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Lana Reacts to SmackDown Loss (Video), Road Dogg Gives Props

  • Possible Feud for Mike Kanellis, Rap Battle on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Naomi

  • Battle Royal on Next Week's SmackDown, New Promo for John Cena's Return, Zack Ryder Reacts

  • The Rock on Thea Trinidad In WWE (Photo), Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Wale on LaVar Ball

  • Paul Heyman on CM Punk's Pipe Bomb, Johnny Gargano's Return, Fans on John Cena, Ambulance Match

  • John Cena "Grit" Video, Kevin Owens on His New Shirt, Update on RAW LA Visitors

  • Carmella Wins Second Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match Tonight (Videos, Photos)

  • First Matches Announced for the WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View




    		•