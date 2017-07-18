LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Batista In Upcoming Movie (Video), Fans on Conor McGregor, Royal Rumble Travel Packages
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 9:23:57 AM
- Travel packages for the 2018 Royal Rumble weekend are now available. As noted, the Royal package starts at $2,925 per person while the VIP package starts at $1,350 per person and the Gold package starts at $900 per person. Individual tickets go on sale later this month. Below is a promo for the travel packages:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE Hall of Famer does Conor McGregor remind them of - Ric Flair or Steve Austin. As of this writing, 75% went with The Rattlesnake.

- As seen below, former WWE Champion Batista has revealed an exclusive clip from Blade Runner 2049, which hits theaters on October 6th. The movie also stats Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Jared Leto and Ana de Armas. The new trailer for the movie can also be seen below.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

