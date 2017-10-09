LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Baron Corbin on Twitter Crybabies, The Fashion Files Update, Eddie Guerrero
By Marc Middleton
Oct 9, 2017 - 8:49:56 AM


- As seen above, Tyler Breeze and Fandango brought back their "Fashion Files" segment at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night. The case will continue on this week's SmackDown with a Pulp Fiction theme, as seen in this graphic:




- Former WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder turns 36 years old today while ECW Original Stevie Richards turns 46 and former WWE Women's Champion Rockin' Robin turns 53. Also, today would have been the 50th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

- New WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin tweeted the following after his Triple Threat win over former champion AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger at Hell In a Cell:




